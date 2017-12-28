The city of Palmyra will soon have space to attract new business and industry following action taken by the city council Thursday evening.
Thirty-four local families will have a merrier Christmas following the completion of this year’s Adopt-A-Child Program through the Palmyra Area Ministerial Alliance.
Palmyra Elementary School girls show off what they learned during a clinic hosted by the PHS Panther Pride Pom squad during halftime of the Lady Panther basketball game last Tuesday in the PHS gym. The girls were divided up by classes to practice routines to perform in front of the large cro…
The Marion County R-II School District will be placing a no tax increase bond issue on the April ballot, seeking voter approval to make physical and safety improvements to the school.
The PHS varsity girls found the home court to their liking last Tuesday as they broke their …
It took a little bit, but when the PHS varsity boys got their offense rolling last Tuesday, …
The Marion County R-II varsity girls fell to Community R-VI, 74-21, last Tuesday.
Driving back home to Jefferson City from the St. Louis airport this fall, I was stunned by the number of cars speeding past me on I-70.
Life lessons learned in 4-H continue to help the president-elect of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Greg Buckman.
The last sale set records for six fall sales of Show-Me-Select heifer replacements. The average price per head was $2,118 on 224 head of bred heifers at F&T Livestock Auction, Palmyra, Dec. 9.
Palmyra Meals On Wheels recipients received extra treats this past week, courtesy of the Marion County Farm Bureau.
